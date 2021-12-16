Analysts Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 225,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,378,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.