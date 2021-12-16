Intrua Financial LLC Acquires 375 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Intrua Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

IJH opened at $275.56 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.21 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.87.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

