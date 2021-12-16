Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 57,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

