Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after acquiring an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after acquiring an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $630.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $300.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $643.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.93. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

