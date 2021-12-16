Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $210.71. The stock had a trading volume of 22,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,267. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average of $221.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

