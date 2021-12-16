Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 95 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after acquiring an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after acquiring an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $344.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.34. The stock has a market cap of $94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

