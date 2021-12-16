Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $150.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

