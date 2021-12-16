Monolith (TKN) Market Capitalization Tops $8.80 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $1,004.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

