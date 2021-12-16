Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.49). Harley-Davidson reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.