V-ID (VIDT) Market Capitalization Hits $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00039706 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.52 or 0.00207211 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
