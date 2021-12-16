IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $707.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post sales of $707.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $705.00 million and the highest is $709.00 million. IDEX reported sales of $614.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IDEX.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.40.

Shares of IEX traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $238.52. 8,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,396. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29. IDEX has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $238.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.