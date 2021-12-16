International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will post sales of $5.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.97 billion. International Paper posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year sales of $21.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow International Paper.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 281,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,995. International Paper has a 52 week low of $44.88 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 40.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Paper (IP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.