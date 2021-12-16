AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

ABBV opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $130.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,752 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,687. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

