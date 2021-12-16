Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,087.37

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,087.37 ($14.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,179 ($15.58). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,141 ($15.08), with a volume of 1,224,853 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,383 ($18.28) to GBX 1,477 ($19.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.77) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 995 ($13.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.54) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.76) to GBX 1,230 ($16.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,350 ($17.84) to GBX 1,450 ($19.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,346.50 ($17.79).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,166.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 29.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

