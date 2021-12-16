INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Short Interest Update

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 507,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 1.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 18.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 0.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 15.3% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 75,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIII stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,379. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

