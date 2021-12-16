Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Cyren shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 459,944 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%. The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cyren by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cyren during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Cyren during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

