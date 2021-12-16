Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (TSE:FTRP)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.86. 37,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 84,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.16.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTRP. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.20 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$208.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.59.

