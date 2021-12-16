Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the November 15th total of 201,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 217.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWMNF traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.35. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227. Dowa has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53.

Dowa Company Profile

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

