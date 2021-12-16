NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Down 76.9% in November

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OPVS remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. NanoFlex Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of photovoltaic technologies, which enable thin-film solar products. Its technology includes gallium arsenide, organic photovoltaics, and intellectual property. The company was founded on January 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

