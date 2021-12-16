WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.51 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001683 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $601.49 million and $10.51 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00038323 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00019930 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005495 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001946 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

