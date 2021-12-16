Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.45.

Boeing stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $188.00 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

