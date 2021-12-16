Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $71.21 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.94.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.