Insider Buying: 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$161,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,681,050.

Shares of TSE VNP traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 96,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The firm has a market cap of C$191.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78. 5N Plus Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$5.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VNP shares. Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on 5N Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 5N Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.07.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

