Access Financial Services Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $186.34. The company had a trading volume of 184,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,149. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $146.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total value of $1,815,561.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

