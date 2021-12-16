Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Pediapharm Inc. (TSE:MDP) rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.66. Approximately 13,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 58,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pediapharm to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Pediapharm alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.55.

Pediapharm (TSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.39). The firm had revenue of C$22.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pediapharm Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediapharm Company Profile (TSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation, a leading media company for nearly 120 years, produces service journalism that engages audiences with essential, inspiring, and trusted content. Meredith reaches more than 190 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including nearly 95 percent of all U.S. women, across media platforms including digital, video, print, and broadcast television.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Pediapharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediapharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.