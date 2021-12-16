Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the November 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

BURBY stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $23.12. 38,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,023. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1458 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

