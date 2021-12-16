Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 66.4% from the November 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RWBYF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,585. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Red White & Bloom Brands has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc engages in the cultivation and retail of cannabis products primarily in Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Florida. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

