BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Short Interest Up 160.0% in November

BoxScore Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BoxScore Brands stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 2,802,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,995,836. BoxScore Brands has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

BoxScore Brands Company Profile

BoxScore Brands, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of self-serve electronic kiosks. It also distributes a novelty ice cream product, Mini Melts, through a network of vending kiosks and small merchandiser freezers. The company was founded by Raymond J. Meyers on March 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

