SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 211,376 shares.The stock last traded at $29.33 and had previously closed at $29.32.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 145,751 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 205,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

