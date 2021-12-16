Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 35 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price objective (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.08.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $599.85. 81,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,836. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $648.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

