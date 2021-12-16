SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SCIA traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.75. 2,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665. SCI Engineered Materials has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.42.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

