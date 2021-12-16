Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the November 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

SKHHY stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 8,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $32.55.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.