Oakmont Corp Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oakmont Corp lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.2% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $478.97 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $481.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

