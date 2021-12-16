Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 323,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,364,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 69,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $375.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $358.72 and its 200-day moving average is $330.57. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $381.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

