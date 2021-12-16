Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,796.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00054672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,962.90 or 0.08284517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00078572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,787.99 or 0.99901733 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

