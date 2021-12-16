Energo Price Tops $0.0003 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $210,576.30 and $20,897.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energo has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00039751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00206548 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

