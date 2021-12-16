Mobivity (MFON) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Mobivity (OTCMKTS: MFON) is one of 381 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Mobivity to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mobivity alerts:

Mobivity has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobivity’s competitors have a beta of -2.24, suggesting that their average stock price is 324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mobivity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobivity Competitors 2494 12703 23516 640 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 30.37%. Given Mobivity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobivity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -51.62% N/A -65.48% Mobivity Competitors -127.41% -147.70% -5.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mobivity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million -$2.92 million -15.30 Mobivity Competitors $1.78 billion $346.10 million -38.95

Mobivity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity. Mobivity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.