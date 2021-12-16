Performa Ltd US LLC Takes $506,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.3% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after buying an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.17. 60,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,953. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.06 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.22.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

