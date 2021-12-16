Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 4,350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 22,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Get Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAA. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 1.1% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 280,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II by 200.1% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.