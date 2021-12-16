Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISSC stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,784. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.17. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

