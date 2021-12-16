IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 115.2% from the November 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in IMAC during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IMAC during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in IMAC during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IMAC alerts:

NASDAQ:IMAC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of -1.81. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. Equities research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities cut shares of IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.