Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Kelly Services stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.77. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

