The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $158.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $384.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

