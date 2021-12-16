Analysts Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $3,554,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $601,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,145,179. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 59.1% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,419,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,384,000 after buying an additional 1,640,976 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,725,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,058,000 after buying an additional 206,094 shares during the last quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 155,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insperity by 77.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insperity stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,545. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Insperity has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

