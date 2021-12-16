Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives $74.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,447. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

