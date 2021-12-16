United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $21,208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.12.

UPS stock traded up $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,373. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24. The company has a market capitalization of $182.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

