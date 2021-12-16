iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Trading 0.6% Higher

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.24. 17,296 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 15,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

