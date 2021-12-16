Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.8% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,266,369. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

