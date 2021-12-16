SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 164.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $128.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $123.51 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

