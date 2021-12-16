Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.58. 346,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,148,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $328.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.12.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

